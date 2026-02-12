jd:/dev/blog_

· 4 min read #260
Agent-Written Code Needs More Than Git
The former GitHub CEO just raised $60M to rebuild developer tooling for the agentic era. He might be right that git needs a rethink — I've been hacking around the same problems.Read more →
I dug into Entire's open source Checkpoints CLI. It's a clever abuse of git internals — shadow branches, orphan metadata, and a session state machine. Here's how it works.Read more →
The former GitHub CEO just raised $60M to rebuild developer tooling for the agentic era. He might be right that git needs a rethink — I've been hacking around the same problems.Read more →
I've been coding for 25 years. Since January, I haven't written a single line. And it feels like relief.Read more →