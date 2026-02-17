AI
I started writing about AI in 2024 when it became impossible to ignore. Not the hype — the actual shift in how code gets written, how open source breaks, and how trust erodes. This page collects 15 posts across four themes: what AI does to code, to open source, to culture, and to the industry at large.
AI & Open Source
How AI is reshaping the economics, culture, and sustainability of open source — from collapsing engagement to the extraction era.
AI-Assisted Coding
From vibe coding to agent-written PRs — what happens when AI goes from autocomplete to co-developer, and what it means for engineers.
AI & Culture
The synthetic wave is flooding content, language, and trust. What happens when you can't tell what's real anymore.
AI & the Industry
The hype cycles, the interface problems, and the widening gap between AI adopters and everyone else.
Browse all 15 AI posts chronologically.