I started writing about AI in 2024 when it became impossible to ignore. Not the hype — the actual shift in how code gets written, how open source breaks, and how trust erodes. This page collects 15 posts across four themes: what AI does to code, to open source, to culture, and to the industry at large.

AI & Open Source

How AI is reshaping the economics, culture, and sustainability of open source — from collapsing engagement to the extraction era.

AI-Assisted Coding

From vibe coding to agent-written PRs — what happens when AI goes from autocomplete to co-developer, and what it means for engineers.

AI & Culture

The synthetic wave is flooding content, language, and trust. What happens when you can't tell what's real anymore.

AI & the Industry

The hype cycles, the interface problems, and the widening gap between AI adopters and everyone else.

Browse all 15 AI posts chronologically.