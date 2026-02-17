Open Source
I've been contributing to open source for 25 years. I maintained packages in Debian, created the awesome window manager, contributed to GNU Emacs, built telemetry infrastructure at OpenStack, and created the Gnocchi time series database. This page collects the best posts from that journey.
Open Source Philosophy
What open source means, how it's changing, and why the old social contract is breaking down in the age of AI.
OpenStack
Six years building Ceilometer and the telemetry platform — from early distributed systems work to a two-part retrospective on what went right and wrong.
Gnocchi
Building a time series database from scratch — the origin story, the Carbonara storage engine, benchmarks, independence from OpenStack, and late-stage optimizations.
Emacs
From switching to Emacs to contributing to its core — rainbow-mode, Google Maps inside a text editor, and OAuth for Elisp.
Browse all posts: open-source · openstack · gnocchi · emacs