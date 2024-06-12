Python I've been writing Python for 21 years. I wrote three different books about it, built a profiler at Datadog, created time series databases and telemetry platforms at OpenStack, and shipped production Python at Mergify for years. This page collects 71 posts spanning everything from best practices to scaling to building your own DSL.

If you're serious about Python, check out my book Serious Python published by No Starch Press. 25,000+ copies sold. It covers project structure, distribution, testing, typing, performance, and scaling — basically everything on this page, in book form.

