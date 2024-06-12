Python
I've been writing Python for 21 years. I wrote three different books about it, built a profiler at Datadog, created time series databases and telemetry platforms at OpenStack, and shipped production Python at Mergify for years. This page collects 71 posts spanning everything from best practices to scaling to building your own DSL.
~/shameless-plug
If you're serious about Python, check out my book Serious Python published by No Starch Press. 25,000+ copies sold. It covers project structure, distribution, testing, typing, performance, and scaling — basically everything on this page, in book form.
Books & Interviews
Three books on Python over a decade — from a self-published guide to a No Starch Press title that sold 25,000+ copies — plus interviews along the way.
Best Practices
Opinionated guides on writing clean, correct, and maintainable Python — from methods and exceptions to profiling and type safety.
Libraries & Tools
Open-source libraries I built or contributed to — retrying, logging, schema validation, daemon management, and packaging.
Performance & Scaling
Practical techniques for scaling Python applications — threads, asyncio, distributed coordination, zero-copy buffers, and lock-free counters.
Web & APIs
HTTP clients, WSGI pitfalls, sending emails, multipart forms, and caching — the unglamorous plumbing that makes web apps work.
Data & DSLs
Building filtering syntax trees, writing DSLs, and exploring functional programming patterns in Python.
Podcasts
Podcast episodes where I talked Python.
