Startup
I co-founded Mergify in 2018. No MBA, no fundraising playbook — just two engineers figuring it out. Seven years of pricing wrong, hiring wrong, building the wrong features, and occasionally getting it right. This page collects the unfiltered lessons.
Product Journey
The CI Optimizer arc — from a $100K mistake to finding product-market fit and learning what it takes to win customers.
Biggest Mistakes
Hard lessons from building Mergify — the payment system nightmare, the hiring minefield, and the engineer's dilemma.
Team & Hiring
Building a remote team, finding the right people, and learning that product engineers beat pure coders.
Pricing & Business
SaaS pricing is never done. From copying GitHub to active user billing, plus the work-based pricing debate.
Strategy & Competition
Staying competitive, choosing your infrastructure, and why French tech keeps playing not to lose.
Founder Reflections
The personal side of building a company — the highs, the lows, the OKR drama, and lessons at 42.
