Continuous Rambling

Home
Mergify
Byte Brigade
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The Engineer’s Dilemma: What We Did Right at Mergify
A classic mistake that many tech founders make.
  
Julien Danjou

October 2024

There's (almost) no GitLab
A word on a French bias.
  
Julien Danjou
What's going on with Dependabot?
We're moving away from it and I'm not sure why it started to suck.
  
Julien Danjou
Why Stock Options are Terrible for Employees
Not everyone's ready for it.
  
Julien Danjou
Why You Need Product Engineers
And not software engineers
  
Julien Danjou

September 2024

How To Test Your API Integration
The Three Rules That Should Govern Your Testing
  
Julien Danjou
Is GitHub the Future or Becoming Obsolete?
Over the last few months, I stumbled upon a few articles on GitHub's history and future.
  
Julien Danjou
Staying Competitive
How to fight (back) big corporations
  
Julien Danjou
How to Be a Great Software Engineer
There is more than one way.
  
Julien Danjou

August 2024

Launching Byte Brigade
Empowering Developer Tool Startups
  
Julien Danjou
Solving Build vs Buy
A Developer’s Dilemma
  
Julien Danjou
Connecting the Dots with AI
The Future of Enhanced Communication
  
Julien Danjou
© 2024 Julien Danjou
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture