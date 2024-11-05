Continuous Rambling
The Engineer’s Dilemma: What We Did Right at Mergify
A classic mistake that many tech founders make.
Nov 5
Julien Danjou
October 2024
There's (almost) no GitLab
A word on a French bias.
Oct 29
Julien Danjou
What's going on with Dependabot?
We're moving away from it and I'm not sure why it started to suck.
Oct 15
Julien Danjou
Why Stock Options are Terrible for Employees
Not everyone's ready for it.
Oct 8
Julien Danjou
Why You Need Product Engineers
And not software engineers
Oct 1
Julien Danjou
September 2024
How To Test Your API Integration
The Three Rules That Should Govern Your Testing
Sep 24
Julien Danjou
Is GitHub the Future or Becoming Obsolete?
Over the last few months, I stumbled upon a few articles on GitHub's history and future.
Sep 17
Julien Danjou
Staying Competitive
How to fight (back) big corporations
Sep 10
Julien Danjou
How to Be a Great Software Engineer
There is more than one way.
Sep 3
Julien Danjou
August 2024
Launching Byte Brigade
Empowering Developer Tool Startups
Aug 20
Julien Danjou
Solving Build vs Buy
A Developer’s Dilemma
Aug 13
Julien Danjou
Connecting the Dots with AI
The Future of Enhanced Communication
Aug 6
Julien Danjou
