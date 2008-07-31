ATL1E support in Linux 2.6.26-1

Ben Armstrong opened an ITP for the ATL1E NIC driver, which is found on some Asus EeePC laptops. So, as suggested by Maximilian Attems, I provided a clean patch for this driver, made from a.

Ben Armstrong opened an ITP for the ATL1E NIC driver, which is found on some Asus EeePC laptops. So, as suggested by Maximilian Attems, I provided a clean patch for this driver, made from a cherry-pick from the linux-netdev 2.6.27 tree. It has been committed into the 2.6.26-1 Debian kernel, which will be furnished with Lenny.

What’s fun, is that in the mean time, I got a new computer at work. Wait, it’s not fun yet. Because what I did not know is that it’s made of an Asus P5Q motherboard which runs a NIC needing the ATL1E driver (and now you see why it’s fun).

So I’ve just upgraded to 2.6.26-1-amd64 and I’m glad that my own work is useful to me (and will be probably be to others as well). :-)