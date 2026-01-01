24 years building open-source software, writing about it, and occasionally convincing other people to do the same.

CEO of Mergify , helping engineering teams ship faster. Investing in early-stage SaaS startups as a business angel. Running the Toulouse SaaS Club , a non-profit for local SaaS founders. Based in Toulouse, France.

2002 Debian developer Became a Debian developer at 18. Already arguing about package dependencies.

2003 Started blogging Opened a blog. Apparently couldn't stop. Still at it 23 years later.

2006 Moved to Paris Moved to Paris. The city where every tech meetup ends at a bar.

2006 Easter-eggs First real job: sysadmin at Easter-eggs, a cooperative dedicated to open-source projects. Got bored pretty fast, so I started writing C and Python on the side and packaging stuff for Debian. Classic.

2007 awesome window manager Created awesome, a tiling window manager for X. Named it with zero irony. If you've used Linux, you might have heard of it.

2008 Freedesktop, XCB & X11 Contributed to Freedesktop, XCB and X11. Because apparently building a window manager wasn't enough pain.

2010 GNU Emacs & Lisp Started contributing to GNU Emacs. Got deep into Lisp, ended up maintaining a few Common Lisp packages and wrote a bunch of Emacs extensions published on GNU ELPA — including oauth2 and rainbow-mode . Contributed to Org-mode.

2011 eNovance & OpenStack Joined eNovance, launching the first European OpenStack cloud. Became one of its most prolific contributors. Created Ceilometer, the telemetry platform, and led it as PTL for several years.

2014 Red Hat, Gnocchi & a book Joined Red Hat. Created Gnocchi, the first ultra-scalable time series database. Self-published The Hacker's Guide to Python. Named in Tariq Krim's list of 100 notable French developers, compiled for the French Tech initiative.

2017 Scaling Python Published book number two: Scaling Python. Because one book about Python wasn't enough.

2019 Serious Python Published Serious Python with No Starch Press. 25,000+ copies sold. Turns out people want to write better Python. I wrote about a decade of writing books.

2019 Datadog Built a Python profiler from scratch at Datadog. Spent a lot of quality time inside CPython internals.

2019 Mergify Co-founded Mergify. Helping engineering teams merge code, manage CI/CD, and ship faster.

2021 Business Angel Started investing in early-stage tech SaaS startups.

2021 Moved to Toulouse Left Paris after many years for the south of France.

2023 Nom d'un Pipeline ! Launched the first French podcast on CI/CD. Someone had to.