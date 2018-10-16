More GitHub workflow automation

The more you use computers, the more you see the potentials for automating everything. Who doesn't love that?

The more you use computers, the more you see the potentials for automating everything. Who doesn’t love that? By building Mergify those last months, we’ve decided it was time bring more automation to the development workflow.

Mergify’s first version was a minimal viable product around automating the merge of pull requests. As I wrote a few months ago, we wanted to automate the merge of pull requests when it was ready to be merged. For most projects, this is easy and consists of a simple rule: “it must be approved by a developer and pass the CI”.

Evolving on Feedback

For the first few months, we received a lot of feedback from our users. They were enthusiastic about the product but were frustrated by a couple of things.

First, Mergify would mess up with branch protections. We thought that people wanted the GitHub UI to match their rules. As I’ll explain later, it turns out to be only partially true, and we found a workaround.

Then, Mergify’s abilities were capped by some of the limitations of the GitHub workflow and API. For example, GitHub would only allow rules per branch, whereas our users wanted to have rules applied based on a lot of different criteria.

Building the Next Engine

We rolled up our sleeves and started to build that new engine. The first thing was to get rid of the GitHub branch protection feature altogether and leveraging the Checks API to render something useful to the users in the UI. You can now have a complete overview of the rules that will be applied to your pull requests in the UI, making it easy to understand what’s happening.

Then, we wrote a new matching engine that would allow matching any pull requests based on any of its attributes. You can now automate your workflow with a finer-grained configuration.

What Does It Look Like?

Here’s a simple rule you could write:

pull_request_rules: - name: automatic merge on approval and CI pass conditions: - "#approved-reviews-by>=1" - status-success=continuous-integration/travis-ci/pr - label!=work-in-progress actions: merge: method: merge

With that, any pull request that has been approved by a collaborator, passes the Travis CI job and does not have the label work-in-progress will be automatically merged by Mergify.

You could use even more actions to backport this pull request to another branch, close the pull request or add/remove labels. We’re starting to see users building amazing workflow with that engine!

We’re thrilled by this new version we launched this week and glad we’re getting amazing feedback (again) from our users.

When you give it a try, drop me a note and let me know what you think about it!