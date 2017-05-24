Sending GitHub pull-request from your shell
I've always been frustrated by the GitHub workflow. A while back I wrote how Gerrit workflow was superior to GitHub pull-request system.
I’ve always been frustrated by the GitHub workflow. A while back I
wrote how Gerrit workflow was superior to GitHub pull-request system. But it seems that GitHub listened and they improved the pull-request system these last years to include reviews, and different workflow implementation, e.g. requiring continuous integration tests to pass before merging a patch.
All those improvements great helped the Gnocchi team to consider moving to GitHub when leaving OpenStack. Our first days have been great and I cannot say we miss Gerrit much for now.
The only tool that I loved and miss is git-review. It allows pushing a branch of update easily to Gerrit.
Unfortunately, in the GitHub world, things are different. To send a pull-request you have to execute a few steps which are:
- Clone the target repository
- Push your local branch to your repository
- Create a pull-request from your pushed local branch to the target branch
If you want to update later your pull-request, you either have to push new commits to your branch or, more often, edit your patches and force push your branch to your forked repository so you can ask for a new review of your pull-request.
I’m way too lazy to do all of that by hand, so I had a tool for a few years that I used based on hub, a command-line tool that interacts with GitHub API. Unfortunately, it was pretty simple and did not have all the feature I wanted.
Which pushed me to write my own tool, humbly entitled git-pull-request. It allows to send a pull-request to any GitHub project just after you just cloned it. So there’s no need to manually fork the repository, send branches, etc.
Once you created a branch and committed to it, just run
git pull-request and everything we’ll be done for you automatically.
## First pull-request creation
$ git clone https://github.com/gnocchixyz/gnocchi.git
$ cd gnocchi
$ git checkout -b somefeature
<edit files>
$ git commit -a -m 'I did some changes'
$ git pull-request
Forked repository: https://github.com/jd/gnocchi
Force-pushing branch `somefeature' to remote `github'
Counting objects: 5, done.
Delta compression using up to 4 threads.
Compressing objects: 100% (4/4), done.
Writing objects: 100% (5/5), 562 bytes | 0 bytes/s, done.
Total 5 (delta 3), reused 0 (delta 0)
remote: Resolving deltas: 100% (3/3), completed with 3 local objects.
To https://github.com/jd/gnocchi.git
+ 73a733f7...1be2bf29 somefeature -> somefeature (forced update)
Pull-request created: https://github.com/gnocchixyz/gnocchi/pull/33
If you need to update your pull-request with new patches, just edit your branch and call
git pull-request again. It’ll re-push your branch and will not create a pull-request if one already exists.
<edit some more files>
$ git commit --amend -a
$ git pull-request
Forked repository: https://github.com/jd/gnocchi
Force-pushing branch `somefeature to remote `github'
Counting objects: 5, done.
Delta compression using up to 4 threads.
Compressing objects: 100% (4/4), done.
Writing objects: 100% (5/5), 562 bytes | 0 bytes/s, done.
Total 5 (delta 3), reused 0 (delta 0)
remote: Resolving deltas: 100% (3/3), completed with 3 local objects.
To https://github.com/jd/gnocchi.git
+ 73a733f7...1be2bf29 somefeature -> somefeature (forced update)
Pull-request already exists at: https://github.com/gnocchixyz/gnocchi/pull/33
This tool was definitely the missing piece to smooth my GitHub workflow, so I’m glad I took some time to write it. I hope you’ll enjoy it and will send me awesome pull-requests, so go check it out. This program is written in Python and uses the GitHub API.
And feel free to request new fancy features!
Related posts
Properly managing your .gitignore file
There's not a single month where I don't have to explain this. I thought it'd be a good opportunity to write about this .gitignore file so everyone is up to date on this magic file. The purpose of .gRead more →
Dependencies Handling in Python
Dependencies are a nightmare. Here's how to handle them properly in Python with pipenv, poetry, Dependabot, and Mergify for fully automatic updates.Read more →