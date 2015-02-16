Hacking Python AST: checking methods declaration

A few months ago, I wrote the definitive guide about Python method declaration, which had quite a good success.

A few months ago, I wrote the definitive guide about Python method declaration, which had quite a good success. I still fight every day in OpenStack to have the developers declare their methods correctly in the patches they submit.

Automation plan

The thing is, I really dislike doing the same things over and over again. Furthermore, I’m not perfect either, and I miss a lot of these kind of problems in the reviews I made. So I decided to replace me by a program – a more scalable and less error-prone version of my brain.

In OpenStack, we rely on flake8 to do static analysis of our Python code in order to spot common programming mistakes.

But we are really pedantic, so we wrote some extra hacking rules that we enforce on our code. To that end, we wrote a flake8 extension called hacking. I really like these rules, I even recommend to apply them in your own project. Though I might be biased or victim of Stockholm syndrome. Your call.

Anyway, it’s pretty clear that I need to add a check for method declaration in hacking. Let’s write a flake8 extension!

Typical error

The typical error I spot is the following:

class Foo ( object ): # self is not used, the method does not need # to be bound, it should be declared static def bar (self, a, b, c): return a + b - c

That would be the correct version:

class Foo ( object ): @ staticmethod def bar (a, b, c): return a + b - c

This kind of mistake is not a show-stopper. It’s just not optimized. Why you have to manually declare static or class methods might be a language issue, but I don’t want to debate about Python misfeatures or design flaws.

Strategy

We could probably use some big magical regular expression to catch this problem. flake8 is based on the pep8 tool, which can do a line by line analysis of the code. But this method would make it very hard and error prone to detect this pattern.

Though it’s also possible to do an AST based analysis on on a per-file basis with pep8. So that’s the method I pick as it’s the most solid.

AST analysis

I won’t dive deeply into Python AST and how it works. You can find plenty of sources on the Internet, and I even talk about it a bit in my book The Hacker’s Guide to Python.

To check correctly if all the methods in a Python file are correctly declared, we need to do the following:

Iterate over all the statement node of the AST

Check that the statement is a class definition ( ast.ClassDef )

) Iterate over all the function definitions ( ast.FunctionDef ) of that class statement to check if it is already declared with @staticmethod or not

) of that class statement to check if it is already declared with or not If the method is not declared static, we need to check if the first argument ( self ) is used somewhere in the method

Flake8 plugin

In order to register a new plugin in flake8 via hacking, we just need to add an entry in setup.cfg :

[entry_points] flake8.extension = […] H904 = hacking.checks.other:StaticmethodChecker H905 = hacking.checks.other:StaticmethodChecker

We register 2 hacking codes here. As you will notice later, we are actually going to add an extra check in our code for the same price. Stay tuned.

The next step is to write the actual plugin. Since we are using an AST based check, the plugin needs to be a class following a certain signature:

@core.flake8ext class StaticmethodChecker ( object ): def __init__ (self, tree, filename): self .tree = tree def run (self): pass

So far, so good and pretty easy. We store the tree locally, then we just need to use it in run() and yield the problem we discover following pep8 expected signature, which is a tuple of (lineno, col_offset, error_string, code) .

This AST is made for walking ♪ ♬ ♩

The ast module provides the walk function, that allow to iterate easily on a tree. We’ll use that to run through the AST. First, let’s write a loop that ignores the statement that are not class definition.

@core.flake8ext class StaticmethodChecker ( object ): def __init__ (self, tree, filename): self .tree = tree def run (self): for stmt in ast.walk( self .tree): # Ignore non-class if not isinstance (stmt, ast.ClassDef): continue

We still don’t check for anything, but we know how to ignore statement that are not class definitions. The next step need to be to ignore what is not function definition. We just iterate over the attributes of the class definition.

for stmt in ast.walk( self .tree): # Ignore non-class if not isinstance (stmt, ast.ClassDef): continue # If it's a class, iterate over its body member to find methods for body_item in stmt.body: # Not a method, skip if not isinstance (body_item, ast.FunctionDef): continue

We’re all set for checking the method, which is body_item . First, we need to check if it’s already declared as static. If so, we don’t have to do any further check and we can bail out.

for stmt in ast.walk( self .tree): # Ignore non-class if not isinstance (stmt, ast.ClassDef): continue # If it's a class, iterate over its body member to find methods for body_item in stmt.body: # Not a method, skip if not isinstance (body_item, ast.FunctionDef): continue # Check that it has a decorator for decorator in body_item.decorator_list: if ( isinstance (decorator, ast.Name) and decorator.id == 'staticmethod' ): # It's a static function, it's OK break else : # Function is not static, we do nothing for now pass

Note that we use the special for/else form of Python, where the else is evaluated unless we used break to exit the for loop.

for stmt in ast.walk( self .tree): # Ignore non-class if not isinstance (stmt, ast.ClassDef): continue # If it's a class, iterate over its body member to find methods for body_item in stmt.body: # Not a method, skip if not isinstance (body_item, ast.FunctionDef): continue # Check that it has a decorator for decorator in body_item.decorator_list: if ( isinstance (decorator, ast.Name) and decorator.id == 'staticmethod' ): # It's a static function, it's OK break else : try : first_arg = body_item.args.args[ 0 ] except IndexError : yield ( body_item.lineno, body_item.col_offset, "H905: method misses first argument" , "H905" , ) # Check next method continue

We finally added some check! We grab the first argument from the method signature. Unless it fails, and in that case, we know there’s a problem: you can’t have a bound method without the self argument, therefore we raise the H905 code to signal a method that misses its first argument.

Now you know why we registered this second pep8 code along with H904 in setup.cfg . We have here a good opportunity to kill two birds with one stone.

The next step is to check if that first argument is used in the code of the method.

for stmt in ast.walk( self .tree): # Ignore non-class if not isinstance (stmt, ast.ClassDef): continue # If it's a class, iterate over its body member to find methods for body_item in stmt.body: # Not a method, skip if not isinstance (body_item, ast.FunctionDef): continue # Check that it has a decorator for decorator in body_item.decorator_list: if ( isinstance (decorator, ast.Name) and decorator.id == 'staticmethod' ): # It's a static function, it's OK break else : try : first_arg = body_item.args.args[ 0 ] except IndexError : yield ( body_item.lineno, body_item.col_offset, "H905: method misses first argument" , "H905" , ) # Check next method continue for func_stmt in ast.walk(body_item): if six. PY3 : if ( isinstance (func_stmt, ast.Name) and first_arg.arg == func_stmt.id): # The first argument is used, it's OK break else : if (func_stmt != first_arg and isinstance (func_stmt, ast.Name) and func_stmt.id == first_arg.id): # The first argument is used, it's OK break else : yield ( body_item.lineno, body_item.col_offset, "H904: method should be declared static" , "H904" , )

To that end, we iterate using ast.walk again and we look for the use of the same variable named (usually self , but if could be anything, like cls for @classmethod ) in the body of the function. If not found, we finally yield the H904 error code. Otherwise, we’re good.

Conclusion

I’ve submitted this patch to hacking, and, fingers crossed, it might be merged one day. If it’s not I’ll create a new Python package with that check for flake8. The actual submitted code is a bit more complex to take into account the use of abc module and include some tests.

As you may have notice, the code walks over the module AST definition several times. There might be a couple of optimization to browse the AST in only one pass, but I’m not sure it’s worth it considering the actual usage of the tool. I’ll let that as an exercise for the reader interested in contributing to OpenStack. 😉

Happy hacking!