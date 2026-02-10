software, startups & open source — opinions included
- 3m So I Will Never Write Code Again #259
- 3m AI Won’t Kill Juniors. It Will Expose Seniors. #257
- 2m Building Features One Prompt at a Time #251
- 2m Why We Still Care About Quality #244
- 2m “It’s Complicated” Is Not an Excuse #236
- 5m How To Test Your API Integration #220
- 6m How to Be a Great Software Engineer #217
- 4m Navigating SQL Migrations with Confidence: Introducing sql-compare #211
- 3m A Journey of Embracing Linters #210
- 4m Atomic lock-free counters in Python #195