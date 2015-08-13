Reading LWN.net with Pocket

I've started to use Pocket a few months ago to store my backlog of things to read. It's especially useful as I can use it to read content offline since we still don't have any Internet access in.

I’ve started to use Pocket a few months ago to store my backlog of things to read. It’s especially useful as I can use it to read content offline since we still don’t have any Internet access in places such as airplanes or the Paris metro. It’s only 2015 after all.

I am also a LWN.net subscriber for years now, and I really like their articles from the weekly edition. Unfortunately, as the access is restricted to subscribers, you need to login: it makes it impossible to add these articles to Pocket directly. Sad.

Yesterday, I thought about that and decided to start hacking on it. LWN provides a feature called “Subscriber Link” that allows you to share an article with a friend. I managed to use that feature to share the articles with my friend… Pocket!

As doing that every week is tedious, I wrote a small Python program called lwn2pocket that I published on GitHub. Feel free to use it, hack it and send pull requests.