Announcing muse-blog
Digging into the fabulous world of Emacs and Lisp, I wanted to use it to build my personal Web site and my blog.
Digging into the fabulous world of Emacs and Lisp, I wanted to use it to build my personal Web site and my blog.
I already moved from ikiwiki to Emacs Muse for my HTML pages some weeks ago.
Muse provides an extension to maintain a journal, called muse-journal. Unfortunately, it was far to fulfill all my needs, and I decided that it would be a good exercise to write a better extension.
Consequently, I started to wrote my own extension, which I named muse-blog.
And this is now what is used to build this blog. :-)
Related posts
The bad practice in FOSS projects management
During the OpenStack summit a few weeks ago, I had the chance to talk to some people about my experience on running open source projects. It turns out that after hanging out in communities and contribRead more →
Gnus notifications
Today, I've merged my Gnus notifications module inside Gnus git repository. This way, it will be available for everybody in Emacs 24.2.Read more →