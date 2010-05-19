Announcing muse-blog

Digging into the fabulous world of Emacs and Lisp, I wanted to use it to build my personal Web site and my blog.

I already moved from ikiwiki to Emacs Muse for my HTML pages some weeks ago.

Muse provides an extension to maintain a journal, called muse-journal. Unfortunately, it was far to fulfill all my needs, and I decided that it would be a good exercise to write a better extension.

Consequently, I started to wrote my own extension, which I named muse-blog.

And this is now what is used to build this blog. :-)