software, startups & open source — opinions included
- 10m The bad practice in FOSS projects management #130
- 1m Gnus notifications #70
- 1m Emacs configuration published #67
- 1m ERC notifications #66
- 1m Ten years as a Debian developer #58
- 1m Google Contacts for Emacs #53
- 1m OAuth 2.0 for Emacs #52
- 1m Org contacts now part of org-contrib #46
- 2m My latest contributions to the Emacs' world #45
- 1m Announcing Org-contacts #44
- 1m Naquadah theme for Emacs #43
- 1m OrgCamp Paris 2011 review #42
- 1m Code fontification with Gnus and Org-mode #41
- 3m Color contrast correction #40
- 1m Elisp color manipulation routines #39
- 1m Org-mode and holidays #38
- 1m Google Maps for Emacs: moving, caching and home #37
- 1m Icon category support in Org-mode #36
- 1m Transparent GIF support in Emacs 24 #35
- 1m No more dashes in Emacs 24 mode-line #34
- 1m Enhancing Emacs mouse avoidance #33
- 1m Gnus and Gravatar support #31
- 2m Gnus news is good news! #30
- 1m Emacs, Org, whatever the weather! #29
- 1m Emacs and OfflineIMAP #28
- 1m Emacs, Google Maps and BBDB #27
- 1m Update on rainbow-mode #26
- 1m M-x google-maps #24
- 1m Announcing rainbow-mode #23
- 1m Desktop notification support for Emacs #22
- 2m Announcing erc-track-score #21
- 1m Announcing muse-blog #18
- 1m Entering the Emacs world #17