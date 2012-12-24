Ceilometer bug squash day #1

In order to start the year in a good mood, what's the best than squashing some bugs on OpenStack?

Therefore, the Ceilometer team is pleased to announce that it organizes a bug squashing day on the Friday 4th January 2013.

We wrote an extensive page about how you can contribute to Ceilometer, from updating the documentation, to fixing bugs. There’s a lot you can do. We’ve good support for Ceilometer built into Devstack, so installing a development platform is really easy.

The main goal on this bug day will be put Ceilometer in the best possible shape before the grizzly-2 milestone arrives (10th January 2013). This version of Ceilometer will aim to keep compatibility with Folsom, so early deployers can enjoy some of our new features before upgrading to Grizzly. After that date, we’ll start merging more extensive changes.

We’ll be hanging out on the #openstack-metering IRC channel on Freenode, as usual, so feel free to come by and join us!