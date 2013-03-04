Ceilometer bug squash day #2

The Ceilometer team is pleased to announce that tomorrow Tuesday 5th March 2013 will be the second bug squash day for Ceilometer.

We wrote an extensive page about how you can contribute to Ceilometer, from updating the documentation, to fixing bugs. There’s a lot you can do. We’ve good support for Ceilometer built into Devstack, so installing a development platform is really easy.

The main goal for this bug day will be to put Ceilometer in the best possible shape before the grizzly-rc1 release arrives (14th March 2013). This version of Ceilometer should be the last one before the final Grizzly release, so it’s a pretty important one.

We’ll be hanging out on the #openstack-metering IRC channel on Freenode, as usual, so feel free to come by and join us!