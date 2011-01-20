jd:/dev/blog_
Code fontification with Gnus and Org-mode

I've added code fontification using Org src blocks inside Gnus.

gnus-org-buffer-fontification-1

This interprets the block as an Org buffer and fontify it accordingly if org-src-fontify-natively it set to t.

Thanks to Sébastien Vauban for the original idea and implementation. Now it works out of the box without any customization.

