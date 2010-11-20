Elisp color manipulation routines
Last week, I spent some time implementing various color manipulation routines. The ultimate goal was to find a way to determine if a text in a certain color was readable on a background with a different color.
Something I failed to do so far, despite my research in the area.
However, since I think my code could be useful for other people, I’ve set up a tiny git repository with the routines I wrote.
The funniest one to implement was CIEDE2000. I verified my code with the data given in the specifications and can assure it’s correct. :-)
