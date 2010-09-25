Gnus and Gravatar support
This last couple of days I've been dedicated making Gnus… fresher.
This last couple of days I’ve been dedicated making Gnus… fresher.
I’ve decided to give a whirl on Gravatar support. I already tried the
gravatar.el lying on the Interweb, but well, it was crap: it used
wget to fetch pictures, therefore was totally synchronous. Reading each mail was slower. The cache did not even have TTL, as far as I recall.
So, I’ve now wrote
gravatar.el implementing the Gravatar API. Asynchronously of course. With cache, TTL, etc. Perfect. :-)
Then I’ve composed
gnus-gravatar.el, implementing a washing function adding Gravatar for
From field and/or
Cc/
To fields, like done for picons.
As I was expecting, the patch was badly received by the GNU guys, which start talking about thinks like external resources, privacy, non-free software, etc. Boring.
Fortunately, Lars allowed me to push the patch in git so everybody can give it a try. I’m now waiting for feedbacks in order to know if I will have to maintain this patch outside Gnus, or not.
Here’s the mandatory screenshot.
Related posts
The bad practice in FOSS projects management
During the OpenStack summit a few weeks ago, I had the chance to talk to some people about my experience on running open source projects. It turns out that after hanging out in communities and contribRead more →
Gnus notifications
Today, I've merged my Gnus notifications module inside Gnus git repository. This way, it will be available for everybody in Emacs 24.2.Read more →