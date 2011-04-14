jd:/dev/blog_
· 1 min read

Lua workshop at Fabelier/tmplab

It seems I'll be at the Lua workshop at Fabelier/tmplab on April 28th 2011, where I'll try to present and talk about Lua, how to use it, and why you should probably not use it. ;-)

lua talks

