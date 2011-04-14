· 1 min read
Lua workshop at Fabelier/tmplab
It seems I'll be at the Lua workshop at Fabelier/tmplab on April 28th 2011, where I'll try to present and talk about Lua, how to use it, and why you should probably not use it. ;-)
It seems I’ll be at the Lua workshop at Fabelier/tmplab on April 28th 2011, where I’ll try to present and talk about Lua, how to use it, and why you should probably not use it. ;-)
Related posts
· 1 min read
FOSDEM 2016, recap
Last week-end, I was in Brussels, Belgium for the FOSDEM, one of the greatest open source developer conference.Read more →
· 3 min read
Discovering the Tech Community in Toulouse: A Three-Year Journey
It's been 3 years now since I moved from Paris to Toulouse.Read more →