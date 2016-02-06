jd:/dev/blog_
· 1 min read

FOSDEM 2016, recap

Last week-end, I was in Brussels, Belgium for the FOSDEM, one of the greatest open source developer conference.

talks awesome lua lisp

Last week-end, I was in Brussels, Belgium for the FOSDEM, one of the greatest open source developer conference. I was not sure to go there this year (I already skipped it in 2015), but it turned out I was requested to do a talk in the shared Lua & GNU Guile devroom.

As a long time Lua user and developer, and a follower of GNU Guile for several years, the organizer asked me to run a talk that would be a link between the two languages.

I’ve entitled my talk “How awesome ended up with Lua and not Guile” and gave it to a room full of interested users of the awesome window manager 🙂.

We continued with a panel discussion entitled “The future of small languages Experience of Lua and Guile” composed of Andy Wingo, Christopher Webber, Ludovic Courtès, Etiene Dalcol, Hisham Muhammaad and myself. It was a pretty interesting discussion, where both language shared their views on the state of their languages.

It was a bit awkward to talk about Lua & Guile whereas most of my knowledge was years old, but it turns out many things didn’t change. I hope I was able to provide interesting hindsight to both community. Finally, it was a pretty interesting FOSDEM to me, and it was a long time I didn’t give talk here, so I really enjoyed it. See you next year!

share:

Related posts

· 2 min read

Hy, Lisp in Python

I've meant to look at Hy since Paul Tagliamonte started to talk to me about it, but never took a chance until now.

Read more →
· 1 min read

Lua workshop at Fabelier/tmplab

It seems I'll be at the Lua workshop at Fabelier/tmplab on April 28th 2011, where I'll try to present and talk about Lua, how to use it, and why you should probably not use it. ;-)

Read more →