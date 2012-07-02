Making the jump: working freelance

For the last 10 years, I've been working on many Free Software projects. From Debian to OpenStack, through awesome, Emacs, XCB and many more.

For the last 10 years, I’ve been working on many Free Software projects. From Debian to OpenStack, through awesome, Emacs, XCB and many more. This obviously allowed me to enhance my technical skills, but it also taught me about Free Software and Open Source development processes, and how to work with and close to the community.

Working for almost 6 years at Easter-eggs taught me how to work in an autonomous manner, how to lead and manage a project. And how to run a company, thanks to the cooperative status of this great one.

These are the reasons why I decided to leave my latest job and run my own company to work as a freelance consultant & developer specialized in Free Software, starting today.

Therefore, I am now able and available to provide expertise and development on Free Software, including upstream contribution. Especially on projects I already worked on recently, like OpenStack.