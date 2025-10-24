software, startups & open source — opinions included
- 3m 42 Lessons at 42 #252
- 1m Not Everything is a Hustle #245
- 5m Why Stock Options are Terrible for Employees #222
- 6m How to Be a Great Software Engineer #217
- 3m Discovering the Tech Community in Toulouse: A Three-Year Journey #208
- 5m Attending Conferences #204
- 1m Interview: The Performance of Python #200
- 1m Being in Charge #199
- 8m My interview with Cool Python Codes #154
- 10m Running an open source and upstream oriented team in agile mode #136
- 10m My interview in le Journal du Hacker #115
- 5m My interview about software tests and Python #107
- 1m Making the jump: working freelance #64
- 1m New job, new blog #54
- 1m Quitting my job #51
- 2m TODO list management #12