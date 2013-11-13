OpenStack Design Summit Icehouse, from a Ceilometer point of view

Last week was the OpenStack Design Summit Icehouse in Hong-Kong where we, OpenStack developers, discussed and designed the new OpenStack release (Icehouse) that is coming up.

The week has been wonderful. It was my second OpenStack design summit, and I loved it. Bumping into various people I’ve never met so far and worked with online was a real pleasure. As it was to meet again with fellow OpenStack developers! The event organisation was great, as were the parties. :-)

On the last day, I had the chance to present a talk with Eoghan Glynn and Nick Barcet how we built the auto-scaling feature in Heat, implementing the “alarming” feature needed in Ceilometer.

Design sessions

This time, Ceilometer design sessions were spread on 3 days. Everything we talked about has its Etherpad instance. The discussions were interesting, and the amount of feedback gathered is big and is going to be very useful.

There’s a lot of people and companies using Ceilometer now, and the project is getting more and more traction in general. There’s a lot of different way to use it and to bend it to one’s needs. Considering the amount of features and options that is provided, building functionality with a genericized approach it making Ceilometer useful for a lot of different and interesting use-cases.

Icehouse roadmap

The list of blueprints targeting Icehouse is available, but not yet complete. I expect people to start filling this list in the next days. If you want to propose blueprints, you’re free to do so and inform us about it so we can validate it. The same applies if you wish to implement one of them!

Thereafter, I try to guess what the roadmap will look like in the upcoming weeks for Ceilometer based on the discussion we had last week during the summit.

Events management

A lot of work is going to be put into event management. Ceilometer plans to store notifications sent using oslo.messaging by OpenStack projects. Some work already got merge for Havana, but the API part and future improvements and ideas will continue to flow into the Icehouse release.

Agents and group management

A lot has been discussed around the polling agents and around the alarm evaluator agent.

The current state of the ceilometer-central-agent disallows any kind of high-availability and load-balancing, as the polling task are kept and scheduled on only one node.

The high-availability part is already covered by a custom mechanism built into ceilometer-alarm-evaluator, but it came clear to us that a more generic approach is needed. A lot of other projects needs this kind of functionality, and a pattern have been pointed out. A blueprint about group membership has been discussed in an Oslo session, and will end into a new Python library written to solve this in Ceilometer and in other projects.

TaskFlow will also probably be leveraged to solve the task distribution issue.

Documentation

Since a few weeks, Ceilometer auto-generates its API reference documentation using sphinxcontrib-docbookrestapi that parses our API code that uses WSME.

We also want to start writing a user guide, and we’ll do that inside our own repository. That way, I hope that we will be the first project in OpenStack to require documentation to be incorporated into every patch that’s being sent to Ceilometer. This is the best way to assure that nothing can be changed nor added without being accompanied with a documentation update.

Tempest testing

Testing of Ceilometer already has been a subject during the previous design summit about testing. We already put a large effort on Tempest testing in this last cycle, but we encountered a lot of small issues that we had to tackle to achieve something. Some Ceilometer basic tests are already on their way into Tempest, so this is something that is going to be achieved very soon.

Ultimately, I would also want Ceilometer moving towards providing its own set of Tempest tests as part of the code base. That way, it’d be as easy for core reviewers to refuse a patch if it doesn’t provide functional tests as it is to refuse it if it doesn’t provide unit tests. As we’ll do for the documentation.

API improvements

Once again, a few API improvements will probably be implemented, like aggregation or the ability to specify multiple queries with OR and AND operators.

Roll-up, archiving of data

There seems to be interest in archiving and rolling-up the data stored by Ceilometer, so work in this area is to be expected. Supporting multiple data storage driver in parallel seems to be something that needs to be done for this and other aspects of Ceilometer feature set.

Alarming

The alarming feature set is already big, and the work that has been accomplished pretty amazing. A few improvements will be made, as retrieving better metrics and building better statistics (exclusion of low quality data points).