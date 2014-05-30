OpenStack Design Summit Juno, from a Ceilometer point of view

Last week was the OpenStack Design Summit in Atlanta, GA where we, developers, discussed and designed the new OpenStack release (Juno) coming up.

Last week was the OpenStack Design Summit in Atlanta, GA where we, developers, discussed and designed the new OpenStack release (Juno) coming up. I’ve been there mainly to discuss Ceilometer upcoming developments.

The summit has been great. It was my third OpenStack design summit, and the first one not being a PTL, meaning it was a largely more relaxed summit for me!

On Monday, we started by a 2.5 hours meeting with Ceilometer core developers and contributors about the Gnocchi experimental project that I’ve started a few weeks ago. It was a great and productive afternoon, and allowed me to introduce and cover this topic extensively, something that would not have been possible in the allocated session we had later in the week.

Ceilometer had his design sessions running mainly during Wednesday. We noted a lot of things and commented during the sessions in our Etherpads instances.

Here is a short summary of the sessions I’ve attended.

Scaling the central agent

I was in charge of the first session, and introduced the work that was done so far in the scaling of the central agent. Six months ago, during the Havana summit, I proposed to scale the central agent by distributing the tasks among several node, using a library to handle the group membership aspect of it. That led to the creation of the tooz library that we worked on at eNovance during the last 6 months.

Now that we have this foundation available, Cyril Roelandt started to replace the Ceilometer alarming job repartition code by Taskflow and Tooz. Starting with the central agent is simpler and will be a first proof of concept to be used by the central agent then. We plan to get this merged for Juno.

For the central agent, the same work needs to be done, but since it’s a bit more complicated, it will be done after the alarming evaluators are converted.

Test strategy

The next session discussed the test strategy and how we could improve Ceilometer unit and functional testing. There is a lot in this area to be done, and this is going to be one of the main focus of the team in the upcoming weeks. Having Tempest tests run was a goal for Havana, and even if we made a lot of progress, we’re still no there yet.

Complex queries and per-user/project data collection

This session, led by Ildikó Váncsa, was about adding finer-grained configuration into the pipeline configuration to allow per-user and per-project data retrieval. This was not really controversial, though how to implement this exactly is still to be discussed, but the idea was well received. The other part of the session was about adding more in the complex queries feature provided by the v2 API.

Rethinking Ceilometer as a Time-Series-as-a-Service

This was my main session, the reason we met on Monday for a few hours, and one of the most promising session – I hope – of the week.

It appears that the way Ceilometer designed its API and storage backends a long time ago is now a problem to scale the data storage. Also, the events API we introduced in the last release partially overlaps some of the functionality provided by the samples API that causes us scaling troubles.

Therefore, I’ve started to rethink the Ceilometer API by building it as a time series read/write service, letting the audit part of our previous sample API to the event subsystem. After a few researches and experiments, I’ve designed a new project called Gnocchi, which provides exactly that functionality in a hopefully scalable way.

Gnocchi is split in two parts: a time series API and its driver, and a resource indexing API with its own driver. Having two distinct driver sets allows it to use different technologies to store each data type in the best storage engine possible. The canonical driver for time series handling is based on Pandas and Swift. The canonical resource indexer driver

is based on SQLAlchemy.

The idea and project was well received and looked pretty exciting to most people. Our hope is to design a version 3 of the Ceilometer API around Gnocchi at some point during the Juno cycle, and have it ready as some sort of preview for the final release.

Revisiting the Ceilometer data model

This session led by Alexei Kornienko, kind of echoed the previous session, as it clearly also tried to address the Ceilometer scalability issue, but in a different way.

Anyway, the SQL driver limitations have been discussed and Mehdi Abaakouk implemented some of the suggestions during the week, so we should very soon see more performances in Ceilometer with the current default storage driver.

Ceilometer devops session

We organized this session to get feedbacks from the devops community about deploying Ceilometer. It was very interesting, and the list of things we could improve is long, and I think will help us to drive our future efforts.

SNMP inspectors

This session, led by Lianhao Lu, discussed various details of the future of SNMP support in Ceilometer.

Alarm and logs improvements

This mixed session, led by Nejc Saje and Gordon Chung, was about possible improvements on the alarm evaluation system provided by Ceilometer, and making logging in Ceilometer more effective. Both half-sessions were interesting and led to several ideas on how to improve both systems.

Conclusion

Considering the current QA problems with Ceilometer, Eoghan Glynn, the new Project Technical Leader for Ceilometer, clearly indicated that this will be the main focus of the release cycle.

Personally, I will be focused on working on Gnocchi, and will likely be joined by others in the next weeks. Our idea is to develop a complete solution with a high velocity in the next weeks, and then works on its integration with Ceilometer itself.