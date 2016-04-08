Pifpaf, or how to run any daemon briefly

There's a lot of situation where you end up needing a software deployed temporarily. This can happen when testing something manually, when running a script or when launching a test suite. Indeed, man

There’s a lot of situation where you end up needing a software deployed temporarily. This can happen when testing something manually, when running a script or when launching a test suite.

Indeed, many applications need to use and interconnect with external software: a RDBMS (PostgreSQL, MySQL…), a cache (memcached, Redis…) or any other external component. This tends to make more difficult running a software (or its test suite). If you want to rely on this component being installed and deployed, you end up needing a full environment set-up and properly configured to run your tests. Which is discouraging.

The different OpenStack projects I work on ended up pretty soon spawning some of their back-ends temporarily to run their tests. Some of those unit tests somehow became entirely what you would call functional or integration tests. But that’s just a name. In the end, what we ended up doing is testing that the software was really working. And there’s no better way doing that than talking to a real PostgreSQL instance rather than mocking every call.

Pifpaf to the rescue

To solve that issue, I created a new tool, named Pifpaf. Pifpaf eases the run of any daemon in a test mode for a brief moment, before making it disappear completely. It’s pretty easy to install as it is available on PyPI:

$ pip install pifpaf Collecting pifpaf […] Installing collected packages: pifpaf Successfully installed pifpaf-0.0.7

You can then use it to run any of the listed daemons:

$ pifpaf list +---------------+ | Daemons | +---------------+ | redis | | postgresql | | mongodb | | zookeeper | | aodh | | influxdb | | ceph | | elasticsearch | | etcd | | mysql | | memcached | | rabbitmq | | gnocchi | +---------------+

Pifpaf accepts any shell command line to execute after its arguments:

$ pifpaf run postgresql -- psql Expanded display is used automatically. Line style is unicode. SET psql (9.5.2) Type "help" for help. template1=# \l List of databases Name │ Owner │ Encoding │ Collate │ Ctype │ Access privileges ───────────┼───────┼──────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────── postgres │ jd │ UTF8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ template0 │ jd │ UTF8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ =c/jd ↵ │ │ │ │ │ jd=CTc/jd template1 │ jd │ UTF8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ =c/jd ↵ │ │ │ │ │ jd=CTc/jd (3 rows) template1=# create database foobar; CREATE DATABASE template1=# \l List of databases Name │ Owner │ Encoding │ Collate │ Ctype │ Access privileges ───────────┼───────┼──────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────── foobar │ jd │ UTF8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ postgres │ jd │ UTF8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ template0 │ jd │ UTF8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ =c/jd ↵ │ │ │ │ │ jd=CTc/jd template1 │ jd │ UTF8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ en_US.UTF-8 │ =c/jd ↵ │ │ │ │ │ jd=CTc/jd (4 rows) template1=# \q

What pifpaf does is that it runs the different commands needed to create a new PostgreSQL cluster and then run PostgreSQL on a temporary port for you. So your psql session actually connects to a temporary PostgreSQL server, that is trashed as soon as you quit psql. And all of that in less than 10 seconds, without the use of any virtualization or container technology!

You can see what it does in detail using the debug mode:

$ pifpaf --debug run mysql $SHELL DEBUG: pifpaf.drivers: executing: ['mysqld', '--initialize-insecure', '--datadir=/var/folders/7k/pwdhb_mj2cv4zyr0kyrlzjx40000gq/T/tmpkut9bg'] DEBUG: pifpaf.drivers: executing: ['mysqld', '--datadir=/var/folders/7k/pwdhb_mj2cv4zyr0kyrlzjx40000gq/T/tmpkut9bg', '--pid-file=/var/folders/7k/pwdhb_mj2cv4zyr0kyrlzjx40000gq/T/tmpkut9bg/mysql.pid', '--socket=/var/folders/7k/pwdhb_mj2cv4zyr0kyrlzjx40000gq/T/tmpkut9bg/mysql.socket', '--skip-networking', '--skip-grant-tables'] DEBUG: pifpaf.drivers: executing: ['mysql', '--no-defaults', '-S', '/var/folders/7k/pwdhb_mj2cv4zyr0kyrlzjx40000gq/T/tmpkut9bg/mysql.socket', '-e', 'CREATE DATABASE test;'] […] $ exit […] DEBUG: pifpaf.drivers: mysqld output: 2016-04-08T08:52:04.202143Z 0 [Note] InnoDB: Starting shutdown...

Pifpaf also supports my pet project Gnocchi, so you can run and try that timeseries database in a snap:

$ pifpaf run gnocchi $SHELL $ gnocchi metric create +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | archive_policy/aggregation_methods | std, count, 95pct, min, max, sum, median, mean | | archive_policy/back_window | 0 | | archive_policy/definition | - points: 12, granularity: 0:05:00, timespan: 1:00:00 | | | - points: 24, granularity: 1:00:00, timespan: 1 day, 0:00:00 | | | - points: 30, granularity: 1 day, 0:00:00, timespan: 30 days, 0:00:00 | | archive_policy/name | low | | created_by_project_id | admin | | created_by_user_id | admin | | id | ff825d33-c8c8-46d4-b696-4b1e8f84a871 | | name | None | | resource/id | None | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ $ exit

And it takes less than 10 seconds to launch Gnocchi on my laptop using pifpaf. I’m then able to play with the gnocchi command line tool. It’s by far faster than using OpenStack devstack to deloy everything the software.

Using pifpaf with your test suite

We leverage Pifpaf in several of our OpenStack telemetry related projects now, and even in tooz. For example, to run unit/functional tests with a memcached server available, a tox.ini file should like this:

[testenv:py27-memcached] commands = pifpaf run memcached -- python setup.py testr

The tests can then use the environment variable PIFPAF_MEMCACHED_PORT to connect to memcached and run tests using it. As soon as the tests are finished, memcached is killed by pifpaf and the temporary data are trashed.

We move a few OpenStack projects to using Pifpaf already, and I’m planning to make use of it in a few more. My fellow developer Mehdi Abaakouk added support for RabbitMQ in Pifpaf and added support for more advanced tests in oslo.messaging (such as failure scenarios) using Pifpaf.

Pifpaf is a very small and handy tool. Give it a try and let me know how it works for you!