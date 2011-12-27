Using GTK+ stock icons with pynotify

It took me a while to find this, so I'm just blogging it so other people will be able to find it.

It took me a while to find this, so I’m just blogging it so other people will be able to find it.

I wanted to send a desktop notification using pynotify, but using a GTK+ stock icons.

With the following snippet, I managed to do it.

import pynotify pynotify.init( "myapp" ) import gtk n = pynotify.Notification( summary = "Summary" , message = "Message!" ) n.set_icon_from_pixbuf(gtk.Label().render_icon(gtk. STOCK_HARDDISK , gtk. ICON_SIZE_LARGE_TOOLBAR )) n.show()

Note that the use of a Label is just to have a widget instanciated to use the render_icon() method. It could be any widget type as far as I understand.