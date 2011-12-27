Using GTK+ stock icons with pynotify
It took me a while to find this, so I'm just blogging it so other people will be able to find it.
I wanted to send a desktop notification using pynotify, but using a GTK+ stock icons.
With the following snippet, I managed to do it.
import pynotify
pynotify.init("myapp")
import gtk
n = pynotify.Notification(summary="Summary", message="Message!")
n.set_icon_from_pixbuf(gtk.Label().render_icon(gtk.STOCK_HARDDISK, gtk.ICON_SIZE_LARGE_TOOLBAR))
n.show()
Note that the use of a Label is just to have a widget instanciated to use the render_icon() method. It could be any widget type as far as I understand.
