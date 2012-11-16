software, startups & open source — opinions included
- 2m Logitech Unifying devices support in UPower #74
- 2m xpyb 1.3 released #59
- 2m Google Calendar notifications using pynotify #57
- 1m Using GTK+ stock icons with pynotify #56
- 2m Porting D-Bus to XCB: story of a failure #25
- 1m Desktop notification support for Emacs #22
- 9m Thoughts and rambling on the X protocol #20
- 2m Making startup-notification XCB native #19
- 1m Python cairo and XCB support #16
- 1m Various news: what happend during summer #13
- 2m OpenOffice is better as a pager than as a text processor #9
- 1m startup-notification ported to XCB #8
- 1m Security bug found in Imlib2 #6
- 1m The eggtray problem #5
- 1m EWMH and XRandR #2