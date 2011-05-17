· 1 min read
Python sets comparisons
This week I lost some time playing with Python's sets.
After digging into Python source code, I finally discovered there is what seems to be little bug. Anyway, it has been “fixed” in Python 3, fortunately. I did not find if it was reported somewhere, but since it’s fixed, it’s not a big deal.
Python 2.7.1+ (default, Apr 20 2011, 10:53:33)
[GCC 4.5.2] on linux2
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> class A(object):
... def __eq__(self, other):
... return True
...
>>> A() == A()
True
>>> [A()] == [A()]
True
>>> set([A()]) == set([A()])
False
This clearly did not make any sense to me. I’ve then tested under Python 3.2:
Python 3.2.1a0 (default, May 4 2011, 19:59:25)
[GCC 4.6.1 20110428 (prerelease)] on linux2
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> class A(object):
... def __eq__(self, other):
... return True
...
>>> set([A()]) == set([A()])
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module>
TypeError: unhashable type: 'A'
At least, raising an error is saner. It actually helped me to understand what I needed to do to have my sets working correctly with Python 2:
Python 2.7.1+ (default, Apr 20 2011, 10:53:33)
[GCC 4.5.2] on linux2
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> class A(object):
... def __eq__(self, other):
... return True
... def __hash__(self):
... return 123456789
...
>>> set([A()]) == set([A()])
True
