Python sets comparisons

This week I lost some time playing with Python's sets.

This week I lost some time playing with Python’s sets.

After digging into Python source code, I finally discovered there is what seems to be little bug. Anyway, it has been “fixed” in Python 3, fortunately. I did not find if it was reported somewhere, but since it’s fixed, it’s not a big deal.

Python 2.7 .1 + (default, Apr 20 2011 , 10 : 53 : 33 ) [ GCC 4.5 .2] on linux2 Type "help" , "copyright" , "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> class A( object ): ... def __eq__ ( self , other): ... return True ... >>> A() == A() True >>> [A()] == [A()] True >>> set ([A()]) == set ([A()]) False

This clearly did not make any sense to me. I’ve then tested under Python 3.2:

Python 3.2 .1a0 (default, May 4 2011 , 19 : 59 : 25 ) [ GCC 4.6 .1 20110428 (prerelease)] on linux2 Type "help" , "copyright" , "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> class A( object ): ... def __eq__ ( self , other): ... return True ... >>> set ([A()]) == set ([A()]) Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>" , line 1 , in < module > TypeError : unhashable type : 'A'

At least, raising an error is saner. It actually helped me to understand what I needed to do to have my sets working correctly with Python 2: