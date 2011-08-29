· 1 min read
Quitting my job
After more than 5 years at Easter-eggs as a system engineer, I'll be leaving my job to join a new adventure.
It has been a fabulous adventure, also due to the “cooperative” nature of the company. I’ve enjoyed worked here, with great people. I do wish them luck for the future. Looking at the numerous things I did for the past years, it has been quite productive!
Therefore, I’ll be looking for a new job in the next weeks, which will probably keep me busy a bit. :-)
