Quitting my job

After more than 5 years at Easter-eggs as a system engineer, I'll be leaving my job to join a new adventure.

It has been a fabulous adventure, also due to the “cooperative” nature of the company. I’ve enjoyed worked here, with great people. I do wish them luck for the future. Looking at the numerous things I did for the past years, it has been quite productive!

Therefore, I’ll be looking for a new job in the next weeks, which will probably keep me busy a bit. :-)