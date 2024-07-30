Reflecting on the Journey of "Nom d'un Pipeline !"

“Nom d’un Pipeline !” (translation for English readers: “What a Pipeline!”) has been an incredible journey, filled with learning, growth, and connecting with some of the brightest minds in the French tech scene. As a French-based startup for over five years, with most of our customers and audience in the US, we noticed a significant gap in the knowledge and maturity around CI/CD among French engineering teams. This realization motivated us to create a platform to elevate the understanding and practices of CI/CD in our home country, leading to the birth of “Nom d’un Pipeline !”

The Birth of an Idea

Starting a podcast was a new adventure for me. With the help of Mergify’s marketing team, we built everything from the ground up and began reaching out to potential guests. We aimed to find the right candidates and teams to feature in our 45-minute episodes, sharing their journeys and insights around continuous integration, continuous deployment, and quality assurance.

Highlights from Season 1

All episodes were amazing, and the content we built was really valuable. I think several episodes stood out for their depth and impact:

Mathieu Leroux-Huet discussed performance, offering valuable insights into optimizing systems for better efficiency.

Cyril Rohr from RunsOn shared how improving GitHub Actions runner can significantly enhance CI workflows speed and cost.

Olivier Pillaud-Tirard from ManoMano detailed how they have improved their CI over the last couple of years, providing a roadmap for other teams to follow.

These episodes were not only informative but also showcased the diverse approaches and innovations happening within the French tech community.

Overcoming Challenges

Producing a podcast comes with its own set of challenges. One of the biggest hurdles we faced was recording remotely. There were times when technical issues disrupted the recordings, but we managed to overcome these obstacles with perseverance and technical adjustments. While I would love to record in a studio, living in Toulouse makes it challenging since none of my guests are local. Despite these difficulties, the remote setup has allowed us to connect with a broader range of guests.

Positive Feedback and Growing Momentum

The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive. Listeners appreciate the insights and real-world experiences shared by our guests. Knowing that the show provides value and helps the French tech scene advance in CI/CD practices is incredibly rewarding. Recently, we passed the 2,000 views/listens mark, indicating growing momentum after just eight months. This milestone is a testament to the show’s impact and the increasing interest in CI/CD topics.

Personal and Professional Growth

On a personal level, hosting “Nom d’un Pipeline !” has been a delightful experience. I discovered that I genuinely enjoy talking to people and learning about their teams and tech stacks. It’s been an eye-opening journey that has enriched my understanding of CI/CD and connected me with some brilliant minds in the industry.

Acknowledging Our Guests

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our guests for their confidence and for sharing their journeys: Clément, Sofiyan, Romaric, Aurélien, Frédéric, Olivier, Dan, Thomas, Mathieu, Cyril and François.

Your contributions have been invaluable in making this podcast a success.

Looking Ahead to Season 2

As we wrap up the first season, we are already gearing up for season 2, set to launch in September. We are excited to bring new hosts from major French companies like Doctolib and Alan, promising even more insightful content and engaging discussions. While we don’t have specific plans for season 2 yet, we are committed to continuing our mission of educating and inspiring the French tech community about CI/CD.

“Nom d’un Pipeline !” has been an extraordinary journey, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. We hope that this podcast continues to serve as a valuable resource for the French tech scene, helping teams to improve their continuous integration, testing, continuous deployment, and overall development workflows. Stay tuned for more exciting episodes and insights in the upcoming season!

If you understand French, don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on your favorite podcast platform or on YouTube!