Connecting the Dots with AI

In any conversation, a lot of context can be lost between what you think, what you say, what the listener hears, and what they ultimately understand. This loss of information can lead to miscommunication and inefficiencies. How often have you found yourself confused by someone’s words, asking them what they mean, only to hear, “Sorry, I was thinking about this,” and finally, the dots connect?

This common scenario underscores AI’s potential to revolutionize communication. Imagine a world where your AI assistant, enriched with context from your daily activities, bridges the gap between thoughts and understanding. This could transform the way we interact, making communication more efficient and precise.

Communicating

The Role of AI in Enhancing Communication

In today’s world, computers and phones are already tracking many of our communications through platforms like email, Slack, and Teams. Combining all of those platforms captures the full context of conversations — which is why people are starting to use them as sources for RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) in LLM.

Technologies such as Microsoft Recall are going in that direction: recording more information to improve the AI context to make you even more able to understand your world.

AI and LLM can step even further in the direction of communication improvement in the future.

Consider a scenario where Alice needs to tell her colleague Bob to handle a customer request. Instead of Alice trying to guess what context Bob has or lacks, she could give the instruction to her AI assistant rather than communicating with Bob directly. Alice’s AI could then communicate with Bob’s AI, sharing the necessary context and information, ensuring that Bob receives a complete and clear message. This method of using AIs as proxies eliminates the guesswork and ensures that all relevant details are communicated effectively.

The Vision: AI-Assisted Communication

In the future, AI could be integrated into every piece of communication, from emails to meetings to casual conversations. The potential is immense. Imagine AI assistants transforming messages to match the recipient’s preferred communication style and form, embedding the extra context that might be missing to the recipient.

For example, if Alice’s AI knows that Bob prefers visual information, it could transform Alice’s text-based request into an infographic or a visual summary. This ensures that Bob receives the information in the most effective way for him, enhancing understanding and efficiency.

Benefits of AI in Communication

The primary benefit of AI-enhanced communication is the significant improvement in efficiency. Misunderstandings and miscommunications can lead to wasted time and resources. By ensuring that all parties have the necessary context, AI can streamline interactions and reduce the need for clarifications and follow-ups.

Additionally, AI can create a personalized communication experience, tailoring messages to fit the recipient’s preferences and needs. This not only improves comprehension but also makes interactions more pleasant and engaging.

Overcoming Challenges

However, implementing AI in communication is not without its challenges. One significant issue is the segregation of information. Just as humans struggle with deciding whether to share certain information, AI will need to learn how to handle sensitive or contextual data appropriately. Current AI systems lack robust role-based access control (RBAC) for context, making it difficult to manage which information can be shared and with whom.

Sandboxing Cycle

Furthermore, while AI can potentially develop its own languages to communicate more efficiently, the practical application of this in everyday communication remains a complex challenge. Security and privacy concerns also need to be addressed, ensuring that sensitive information is protected while still allowing AI to function effectively. I don’t think anyone is actively working on this right now, but it will be a major issue in the future.

Personal Reflections and Future Visions

Reflecting on my own experiences, I’ve often encountered situations where additional context could have prevented misunderstandings. A really simple example would be planning a lunch meeting without knowing the dietary preferences of your invitee. It might be so obvious to your guest that the restaurant must have vegan options that will not mention it, which can lead to disappointing outcomes if you book a steak house. If AI can provide this context seamlessly, such issues could be avoided.

Looking ahead, I envision AI assistants like Siri evolving to incorporate these advanced communication capabilities. This could extend beyond personal assistants to systems built between products and companies, facilitating smoother interactions and collaborations across different platforms.

The future of AI in communication holds incredible promise. By bridging the gaps in context and understanding, AI has the potential to transform how we interact, making communication more efficient and effective. While challenges remain, the ongoing advancements in AI technology bring us closer to a future where misunderstandings are minimized and every message is clearly understood.