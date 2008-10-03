The eggtray problem

I still don't know why but many GTK+ applications use something called eggtrayicon. As far as I know, eggtrayicon.c is a file written in 2002 by Anders Carlsson which implements the Freedesktop.org sy

I still don’t know why but many GTK+ applications use something called eggtrayicon. As far as I know, eggtrayicon.c is a file written in 2002 by Anders Carlsson which implements the Freedesktop.org system tray procotol for GTK+ applications.

Problem is that this C file is used in dozens of programs and maybe more, and is a bit bugged. I’ve already send patches for mail-notification and Audacious. pidgin is the first fixed implementation I found and works quite well. Many other applications are probably affected.

That seems to me like a real problem. Multiple copy of bad code instead of using native GTK+ system tray implementation.

So please stop using this bad implementation…