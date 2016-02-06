jd:
/dev/blog
_
~/blog
~/about
~/podcasts
software, startups & open source — opinions included
⌘K
~/blog
~/about
~/podcasts
all tags
~/tags/
lisp
RSS
Feb 06, 2016
1m
FOSDEM 2016, recap
#121
Sep 17, 2013
5m
Python 3.4 single dispatch, a step into generic functions
#92
Jul 04, 2013
2m
OpenStack meets Lisp: cl-openstack-client
#87
Apr 03, 2013
2m
Hy, Lisp in Python
#83
Jan 11, 2013
3m
Overriding cl-json object encoding
#77
Jan 04, 2013
3m
Integrating cl-irc and cl-async
#76
~/search>
ESC
↑
↓
navigate
↵
open
esc
close