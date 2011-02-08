Announcing Org-contacts
When I started to use Emacs, I got hooked by many stuff like Gnus and Org-mode. One thing I quickly started to hate is how the Lisp code can be old and unmaintained.
When I started to use Emacs, I got hooked by many stuff like Gnus and Org-mode. One thing I quickly started to hate is how the Lisp code can be old and unmaintained. That especially applies to BBDB, which has been unmaintained for years, and has very very very old and obsolete code.
Therefore I’ve decided to develop my own BBDB replacement based on my lovely Org-mode. It’s called
org-contacts, and it allows you to handle your contact like anything you would handle in Org. This way you can manage them the way you want, without any preset fields or any assumptions like BBDB has.
I had the chance to present it at the Paris OrgCamp a couple of weeks ago,
and due to the enthusiastic audience I had, I’m now releasing it to the wide
Internet.
