My latest contributions to the Emacs' world

I spend too much time writing Emacs Lisp code these days. Unfortunately, the more I do the more I find new useful tools to improve my work-flow and save time for doing more Lisp. D'oh. I did not work

I spend too much time writing Emacs Lisp code these days. Unfortunately, the more I do the more I find new useful tools to improve my work-flow and save time for doing more Lisp. D’oh.

I did not work on any big thing these last weeks, so I’m thinking it’s a good time to talk about the various code and patches I sent to multiple Emacs packages.

el-get

el-get, a fabulous tool that installs and handles all the external Emacs packages I use. A friendly war started on the development list about autoloads handling. The discussion was overall pointless, since we had a very hard time to communicate our ideas, and we did not understand each others several times.

In the end, el-get now supports autoload correctly and do not load automatically all your packages, improving the startup time, and using the Emacs way to do things. Which is always better, obviously.

git-commit-mode

I’ve started to use git-commit-mode some times ago. I usually use git-commit with the -v option to see what I’m committing. I though it would be useful to color the diff with diff-mode, so I wrote a patch just to do that, which

was merged today by Florian.

magit

Some weeks ago, I decided to give a try to magit, and loved it. I am not always using it, but for basic operations it is very useful. But I really soon found some things I did not like and therefore send patches to enhance it.

First, I’ve added a patch to honor status.showUntrackedFiles which I use in my home directory. In the mean time, I’ve also added a patch to allow adding an arbitrary file.

Yesterday, I sent another pull request, not closed for now, which adds the possibility to visit files in another window from a diff file, and the support for add-change-log-entry directly from the displayed diff. Useful for these old projects still using ChangeLog files but accessible through git (hi Emacs & Gnus!).

Gnus

Nothing remarkable, but I write a couple of fixes and enhancements to the Sieve manage mode, to the Gravatar code and cleaned-up some very very old code. Also added the possibility to

set list-identifier as a group parameter.

Org-mode

I spent most of my time working on my jd/agenda-format branch, which is soon to be merged. I’ve also just got developer access to the Org-mode patch work and repository, so I’ll be able to break things even more! ;-)

ERC

I fixed the bug that annoyed me for a long time. Now erc-track does not reset the last channel status on window visibility changes not made by the user.