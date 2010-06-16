Announcing rainbow-mode

While customizing Emacs this last weeks, I had the need to customize also the color theme.

While customizing Emacs this last weeks, I had the need to customize also the color theme.

Color themes are always a pain in the ass to edit, because you’re supposed to read color strings like #aabbcc and guess what colors they represent.

This is why I wrote rainbow-mode, a minor mode for Emacs that will highlight strings that represents color, using the color they represent.

This support hexadecimal syntax, HTML color name, X color names and rgb() CSS syntax.