Announcing rainbow-mode
While customizing Emacs this last weeks, I had the need to customize also the color theme.
Color themes are always a pain in the ass to edit, because you’re supposed to read color strings like #aabbcc and guess what colors they represent.
This is why I wrote rainbow-mode, a minor mode for Emacs that will highlight strings that represents color, using the color they represent.
This support hexadecimal syntax, HTML color name, X color names and rgb() CSS syntax.
