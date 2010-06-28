Since I have started to use Org-mode, I though it was missing something to have appointment locations on a map.

Of course, it's easy to get a LOCATION property from an entry, and then browse-url on Google Maps.

But it is too easy for me, so once again I said: challenge accepted! I will bring Google Maps into Emacs!

After several hours of work, the google-maps.el project shows a map!

It fully implements the Google Static Maps API and the Google Maps Geocoding API.

You can type M-x google-maps and type some place to see it marked on map. Of course you can do much more, as seen in the screen shot above.