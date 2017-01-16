Scaling Python is on its way

My day-to-day activities are still evolving around the Python programming language, as I continue working on the OpenStack project as part of my job at Red Hat.

My day-to-day activities are still evolving around the Python programming language, as I continue working on the OpenStack project as part of my job at Red Hat. OpenStack is still the biggest Python project out there, and attract a lot of Python hackers.

Those last few years, however, things have taken a different turn for me when I made the choice with my team to rework the telemetry stack architecture. We

decided to make a point of making it scale way beyond what has been done in the project so far.

I started to dig into a lot of different fields around Python. Topics you don’t often look at when writing a simple and straight-forward application. It turns out that writing scalable applications in Python is not impossible, nor that difficult. There are a few hiccups to avoid, and various tools that can help, but it really is possible – without switching to another whole language, framework, or exotic tool set.

Working on those projects seemed to me like a good opportunity to share with the rest of the world what I learned. Therefore, I decided to share my most recent knowledge addition around distributed and scalable Python application in a new book, entitled The Hacker’s Guide to Scaling Python (or Scaling Python, in short). The book should be released in a few months – fingers crossed.

And as the book is still a work-in-progress, I'll be happy to hear any remark, subject, interrogation or topic idea you might have or any particular angle you would like me to take in this book

The adventure of working on my previous book, The Hacker’s Guide to Python, has been so tremendous and the feedback so great, that I’m looking forward releasing this new book later this year!