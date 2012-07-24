Emacs configuration published

I've finally published my Emacs configuration. This took me a while, since I had personal information inside (like passwords). Recently, I've been able to move them away and can now publish everythin

This took me a while, since I had personal information inside (like passwords). Recently, I’ve been able to move them away and can now publish everything in my Git repository.

It’s probably not yet usable from scratch, since I didn’t include the bootstrap code for el-get. But you can at least lurk and grab some ideas or lines of code. And do not hesitate to ask me anything about it!

Note that I’m using Emacs development version (trunk), so it’s possible that some things do not work with (old) released Emacs versions.