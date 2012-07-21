Today, I've merged my erc notifications module inside Emacs trunk. This way, it will be available for everybody in Emacs 24.2.

This module allows you to be notified via notifications-notify (the Emacs implementation of the Freedesktop desktop notifications) on private message received on IRC, or when your nickname is mentioned on a channel.

To enable it in Emacs > 24.1, you just have to add the following line to your configuration file:

( add-to-list 'erc-modules 'notifications )

If you want to download it and use it stand-alone for a previous Emacs version, you can fetch the latest file revision and load it before adding the previously given line.