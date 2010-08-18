· 1 min read
Emacs, Google Maps and BBDB
Today's fun idea was to put all my contacts stored into BBDB on a Google Maps' map, using my Google Maps extension for Emacs.
Today’s fun idea was to put all my contacts stored into BBDB on a Google Maps’ map, using my Google Maps extension for Emacs.
With the help of a few lines of Lisp glue:
(google-maps-static-show
:markers
(mapcar
(lambda (address-entry)
`((,(concat
(mapconcat
'identity
(elt address-entry 1) ", ") ", "
(elt address-entry 2) ", "
(elt address-entry 3) ", "
(elt address-entry 4) ", "
(elt address-entry 5)))))
(mapcan
(lambda (record)
;; We need to copy the returned list, because mapcan will modify it later
(copy-list (bbdb-record-addresses record)))
(bbdb-records))))
It’s really simplistic, but I did not need more to have fun. :-) This could be extended to set a specific marker and/or color for each contact, with a legend. I’ll let that as an exercise for my readers.
Related posts
· 1 min read
Google Contacts for Emacs
I finally finished a thing I was really missing: accessing my Google Contacts from Emacs.Read more →
· 1 min read
Google Maps for Emacs: moving, caching and home
Last week, I worked on my Google Maps for Emacs extension. I've introduced a new format handling for locations which include the longitude and latitude.Read more →