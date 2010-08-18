Emacs, Google Maps and BBDB

Today's fun idea was to put all my contacts stored into BBDB on a Google Maps' map, using my Google Maps extension for Emacs.

Today’s fun idea was to put all my contacts stored into BBDB on a Google Maps’ map, using my Google Maps extension for Emacs.

With the help of a few lines of Lisp glue:

(google-maps-static-show :markers ( mapcar ( lambda ( address-entry ) `((,( concat ( mapconcat 'identity ( elt address-entry 1 ) ", " ) ", " ( elt address-entry 2 ) ", " ( elt address-entry 3 ) ", " ( elt address-entry 4 ) ", " ( elt address-entry 5 ))))) ( mapcan ( lambda ( record ) ;; We need to copy the returned list, because mapcan will modify it later ( copy-list (bbdb-record-addresses record))) (bbdb-records))))

It’s really simplistic, but I did not need more to have fun. :-) This could be extended to set a specific marker and/or color for each contact, with a legend. I’ll let that as an exercise for my readers.