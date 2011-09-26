jd:/dev/blog_
Google Contacts for Emacs

I finally finished a thing I was really missing: accessing my Google Contacts from Emacs.

That’s now possible, thanks to my new google-contacts.el package.

It includes searching for any contact and displaying the result in a window.
You can also jump to a contact from Gnus by pressing a
key, and complete e-mail addresses while composing a mail.

