Google Contacts for Emacs

I finally finished a thing I was really missing: accessing my Google Contacts from Emacs.

That’s now possible, thanks to my new google-contacts.el package.

It includes searching for any contact and displaying the result in a window.

You can also jump to a contact from Gnus by pressing a

key, and complete e-mail addresses while composing a mail.