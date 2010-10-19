Enhancing Emacs mouse avoidance

Recent Emacs versions have a wonderful capacity to hide the mouse pointer as soon as you type and insert characters in a buffer. This is controlled by the make-pointer-invisible variable, which is set to t by default.

However that does not hide the pointer when simply moving the cursor on screen. Therefore, I’ve started to use mouse-avoidance-mode , which make the mouse pointer jump if your cursor hits it.

Unfortunately, if your cursor hits the invisible mouse pointer, mouse-avoidance-mode makes it jump too, because it does not know it is invisible.