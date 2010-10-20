No more dashes in Emacs 24 mode-line
We all know the good old Emacs mode-line you got under every window. Since the beginning (a long time ago), it starts and ends with dashes. I've proposed a patch to remove them.
Before:
After:
This has been merged in Emacs 24. You won’t see any more ugly dashes in graphical mode.
