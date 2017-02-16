Sending your collectd metrics to Gnocchi

Knowing that collectd is a daemon that collects system and applications metrics and that Gnocchi is a scalable timeseries database, it sounds like a good idea to combine them together.

Knowing that collectd is a daemon that collects system and applications metrics and that Gnocchi is a scalable timeseries database, it sounds like a good idea to combine them together. Cherry on the cake: you can easily draw charts using Grafana.

While it’s true that Gnocchi is well integrated with OpenStack, as it orginally comes from this ecosystem, it actually works standalone by default. Starting with the 3.1 version, it is now easy to send metrics to Gnocchi using collectd.

Installation

What we’ll need to install to accomplish this task is:

collectd

Gnocchi

collectd-gnocchi

How you install them does not really matter. If they are packaged by your operating system, go ahead. For Gnocchi and collectd-gnocchi, you can also use pip:

## pip install gnocchi[file,postgresql] […] Successfully installed gnocchi-3.1.0 ## pip install collectd-gnocchi Collecting collectd-gnocchi Using cached collectd-gnocchi-1.0.1.tar.gz […] Installing collected packages: collectd-gnocchi Running setup.py install for collectd-gnocchi ... done Successfully installed collectd-gnocchi-1.0.1

The detailed installation procedure for Gnocchi is detailed in the documentation. It among other things explains which flavors are available – here I picked PostgreSQL and the file driver to store the metrics.

Configuration

Gnocchi

Gnocchi is simple to configure and is again documented. The default configuration file is /etc/gnocchi/gnocchi.conf – you can generate it with gnocchi-config-generator if needed. However, it also possible to specify another configuration file by appending the --config-file option to any command line

In Gnocchi’s configuration file, you need to set the indexer.url configuration option to point an existing PostgreSQL database and set storage.file_basepath to an existing directory to store your metrics (the default is /var/lib/gnocchi ). That gives something like:

[indexer] url = postgresql://root:p4assw0rd@localhost/gnocchi [storage] file_basepath = /var/lib/gnocchi

Once done, just run the gnocchi-upgrade command to initialize the index and storage.

collectd

Collectd provides a default configuration file that loads a bunch of plugin by default, that will meter all sort of metrics on your computer. You can check the documentation online to see how to disable or enable plugins.

As the collectd-gnocchi plugin is written in Python, you’ll need to enable the Python plugin and load the collectd-gnocchi module:

LoadPlugin python <Plugin python> Import "collectd_gnocchi" <Module collectd_gnocchi> endpoint "http://localhost: 8041 " </Module> </Plugin>

That is enough to enable the storage of metrics in Gnocchi.

Running the daemons

Once everything is configured, you can launch gnocchi-metricd and the gnocchi-api daemon:

$ gnocchi-metricd 2017-01-26 15:22:49.018 15971 INFO gnocchi.cli [-] 0 measurements bundles across 0 metrics wait to be processed. […] ## In another terminal $ gnocchi-api --port 8041 […] STARTING test server gnocchi.rest.app.build_wsgi_app Available at http://127.0.0.1:8041/ […]

It’s not recommended to run Gnocchi using Gnocchi API (as

written in the documentation): using uwsgi is a better option. However for rapid testing, the gnocchi-api daemon is good enough.

Once that’s done, you can start collectd :

$ collectd ## Or to run in foreground with a different configuration file: ## $ collectd -C collectd.conf -f

If you have any problem launchding colllectd, check syslog for more information: there might be an issue loading a module or plugin.

If no error are printed, then everythin’s working fine and you soon should see gnocchi-api printing some requests such as:

127.0.0.1 - - [26/Jan/2017 15:27:03] "POST /v1/resource/collectd HTTP/1.1" 409 113 127.0.0.1 - - [26/Jan/2017 15:27:03] "POST /v1/batch/resources/metrics/measures?create_metrics=True HTTP/1.1" 400 91

Enjoying the result

Once everything runs, you can access your newly created resources and metric by using the gnocchiclient. It should have been installed as a dependency of collectd_gnocchi, but you can also install it manually using pip install gnocchiclient .

If you need to specify a different endpoint you can use the --endpoint option (which default to http://localhost:8041). Do not hesitate to check the --help option for more information.

$ gnocchi resource list --details +---------------+----------+------------+---------+----------------------+---------------+----------+----------------+--------------+---------+-----------+ | id | type | project_id | user_id | original_resource_id | started_at | ended_at | revision_start | revision_end | creator | host | +---------------+----------+------------+---------+----------------------+---------------+----------+----------------+--------------+---------+-----------+ | dd245138-00c7 | collectd | None | None | dd245138-00c7-5bdc- | 2017-01-26T14 | None | 2017-01-26T14: | None | admin | localhost | | -5bdc-94f8-26 | | | | 94f8-263e236812f7 | :21:02.297466 | | 21:02.297483+0 | | | | | 3e236812f7 | | | | | +00:00 | | 0:00 | | | | +---------------+----------+------------+---------+----------------------+---------------+----------+----------------+--------------+---------+-----------+ $ gnocchi resource show collectd:localhost +-----------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-----------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | created_by_project_id | | | created_by_user_id | admin | | creator | admin | | ended_at | None | | host | localhost | | id | dd245138-00c7-5bdc-94f8-263e236812f7 | | metrics | interface-en0@if_errors-0: 5d60f224-2e9e-4247-b415-64d567cf5866 | | | interface-en0@if_errors-1: 1df8b08b-555a-4cab-9186-f9b79a814b03 | | | interface-en0@if_octets-0: 491b7517-7219-4a04-bdb6-934d3bacb482 | | | interface-en0@if_octets-1: 8b5264b8-03f3-4aba-a7f8-3cd4b559e162 | | | interface-en0@if_packets-0: 12efc12b-2538-45e7-aa66-f8b9960b5fa3 | | | interface-en0@if_packets-1: 39377ff7-06e8-454a-a22a-942c8f2bca56 | | | interface-en1@if_errors-0: c3c7e9fc-f486-4d0c-9d36-55cea855596a | | | interface-en1@if_errors-1: a90f1bec-3a60-4f58-a1d1-b3c09dce4359 | | | interface-en1@if_octets-0: c1ee8c75-95bf-4096-8055-8c0c4ec8cd47 | | | interface-en1@if_octets-1: cbb90a94-e133-4deb-ac10-3f37770e32f0 | | | interface-en1@if_packets-0: ac93b1b9-da71-4876-96aa-76067b35c6c9 | | | interface-en1@if_packets-1: 2f8528b2-12ae-4c4d-bec7-8cc987e7487b | | | interface-en2@if_errors-0: ddcf7203-4c49-400b-9320-9d3e0a63c6d5 | | | interface-en2@if_errors-1: b249ea42-01ad-4742-9452-2c834010df71 | | | interface-en2@if_octets-0: 8c23013a-604e-40bf-a07a-e2dc4fc5cbd7 | | | interface-en2@if_octets-1: 806c1452-0607-4b56-b184-c4ffd48f52c0 | | | interface-en2@if_packets-0: c5bc6103-6313-4b8b-997d-01930d1d8af4 | | | interface-en2@if_packets-1: 478ae87e-e56b-44e4-83b0-ed28d99ed280 | | | load@load-0: 5db2248d-2dca-401e-b2e2-bbaee23b623e | | | load@load-1: 6f74ac93-78fd-4a74-a47e-d2add487a30f | | | load@load-2: 1897aca1-356e-4791-907f-512e516992b5 | | | memory@memory-active-0: 83944a85-9c84-4fe4-b471-1a6cf8dce858 | | | memory@memory-free-0: 0ccc7cfa-26a5-4441-a15f-9ebb2aa82c6d | | | memory@memory-inactive-0: 63736026-94c4-47c5-8d6f-a9d89d65025b | | | memory@memory-wired-0: b7217fd6-2cdc-4efd-b1a8-a1edd52eaa2e | | original_resource_id | dd245138-00c7-5bdc-94f8-263e236812f7 | | project_id | None | | revision_end | None | | revision_start | 2017-01-26T14:21:02.297483+00:00 | | started_at | 2017-01-26T14:21:02.297466+00:00 | | type | collectd | | user_id | None | +-----------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ % gnocchi metric show -r collectd:localhost load@load-0 +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | archive_policy/aggregation_methods | min, std, sum, median, mean, 95pct, count, max | | archive_policy/back_window | 0 | | archive_policy/definition | - timespan: 1:00:00, granularity: 0:05:00, points: 12 | | | - timespan: 1 day, 0:00:00, granularity: 1:00:00, points: 24 | | | - timespan: 30 days, 0:00:00, granularity: 1 day, 0:00:00, points: 30 | | archive_policy/name | low | | created_by_project_id | | | created_by_user_id | admin | | creator | admin | | id | 5db2248d-2dca-401e-b2e2-bbaee23b623e | | name | load@load-0 | | resource/created_by_project_id | | | resource/created_by_user_id | admin | | resource/creator | admin | | resource/ended_at | None | | resource/id | dd245138-00c7-5bdc-94f8-263e236812f7 | | resource/original_resource_id | dd245138-00c7-5bdc-94f8-263e236812f7 | | resource/project_id | None | | resource/revision_end | None | | resource/revision_start | 2017-01-26T14:21:02.297483+00:00 | | resource/started_at | 2017-01-26T14:21:02.297466+00:00 | | resource/type | collectd | | resource/user_id | None | | unit | None | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ $ gnocchi measures show -r collectd:localhost load@load-0 +---------------------------+-------------+--------------------+ | timestamp | granularity | value | +---------------------------+-------------+--------------------+ | 2017-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 | 86400.0 | 3.2705004391254193 | | 2017-01-26T15:00:00+00:00 | 3600.0 | 3.2705004391254193 | | 2017-01-26T15:00:00+00:00 | 300.0 | 2.6022800611413044 | | 2017-01-26T15:05:00+00:00 | 300.0 | 3.561742940080275 | | 2017-01-26T15:10:00+00:00 | 300.0 | 2.5605337960379466 | | 2017-01-26T15:15:00+00:00 | 300.0 | 3.837517851142473 | | 2017-01-26T15:20:00+00:00 | 300.0 | 3.9625948392427883 | | 2017-01-26T15:25:00+00:00 | 300.0 | 3.2690042162698414 | +---------------------------+-------------+--------------------+

As you can see, the command line works smoothly and can show you any kind of metric reported by collectd. In this case, it was just running on my laptop, but you can imagine it’s easy enough to poll thousands of hosts with collectd and Gnocchi.

Bonus: charting with Grafana

Grafana, a charting software, has a plugin for Gnocchi as detailed in the documentation. Once installed, you can just configure Grafana to point to Gnocchi this way:

You can then create a new dashboard by filling the forms as you wish. See this other screenshot for a nice example:

I hope everything is clear and easy enough. If you have any question, feel free to write something in the comment section!