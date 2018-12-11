software, startups & open source — opinions included
- 1m Podcast.__init__: Gnocchi, a Time Series Database for your Metrics #180
- 3m Gnocchi engine optimization #165
- 1m Gnocchi 4.2 release #161
- 2m Gnocchi 4.1 is out #155
- 8m My interview with Cool Python Codes #154
- 6m Gnocchi 4 performance #153
- 4m Gnocchi or Prometheus? #151
- 2m Using Gnocchi with Docker #150
- 2m Gnocchi 4 is out #148
- 4m OpenStack Summit Boston 2017 recap #146
- 2m Gnocchi independence #145
- 4m Scalable metrics storage: Gnocchi on Amazon Web Services #143
- 6m Sending your collectd metrics to Gnocchi #142
- 1m FOSDEM 2017, recap #141
- 2m Gnocchi 3.1 unleashed #140
- 3m Attending OpenStack Summit Ocata #137
- 2m Gnocchi 3.0 release #135
- 2m A retrospective of the OpenStack Telemetry project Newton cycle #132
- 1m Gnocchi talk at the Paris Monitoring Meetup #6 #129
- 5m OpenStack Summit Newton from a Telemetry point of view #127
- 1m Gnocchi 2.1 release #126
- 2m Gnocchi 2.0 release #123
- 4m Timeseries storage and data compression #122
- 6m Profiling Python using cProfile: a concrete case #120
- 2m Gnocchi 1.3.0 release #119
- 4m OpenStack Summit Mitaka from a Telemetry point of view #118
- 8m Benchmarking Gnocchi for fun & profit #117
- 1m Gnocchi talk at OpenStack Paris Meetup #16 #116
- 2m Visualize your OpenStack cloud: Gnocchi & Grafana #114
- 5m Ceilometer, Gnocchi & Aodh: Liberty progress #111
- 3m OpenStack Summit Liberty from a Ceilometer & Gnocchi point of view #108
- 8m Gnocchi 1.0: storing metrics and resources at scale #105
- 10m OpenStack Ceilometer and the Gnocchi experiment #100