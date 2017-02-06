FOSDEM 2017, recap

Last week-end, I was in Brussels, Belgium for the 2017 edition of the FOSDEM, one of the greatest open source developer conference.

This year, I decided to propose a talk about Gnocchi which was accepted in the Python devroom. The track was very well organized (thanks to Stéphane Wirtel) and I was able to present Gnocchi to a room full of Python developers!

I’ve explained why we created Gnocchi and how we did it, and finally briefly explained how to use it with the command-line interface or in a Python application using the SDK.

You can check the slides below and [the video of the talk (https://video.fosdem.org/2017/UD2.120/storing_metrics_gnocchi.mp4).