Launching Byte Brigade

Today I’m excited to announce the launch of Byte Brigade, a community dedicated to investing in early-stage developer tools and SaaS companies. Our mission is to support tech startups at their initial stage of development, helping them become leaders in their respective fields

The Challenge

Many developers start companies to build incredible tools, but they face enormous challenges when it comes to marketing and productizing their innovations. This is particularly true in the French ecosystem, where we have brilliant engineers but often lack the cultural know-how to propel projects to their full potential. For example, marketing to developers is tough, and addressing the US market from France adds another layer of complexity.

I’ve seen this problem repeatedly in my career. For instance, I’ve recently shared insights with CodSpeed on the differences between European and US marketing strategies, helping them understand the specific challenges they might face. This is just one example of the kind of guidance that can make a significant difference for tech startups.

My Journey

Having worked in open source for over 25 years and in devtools and SaaS for close to 15 years with companies like Red Hat, Datadog, and Mergify, I understand these challenges intimately. Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of funding and mentoring several tech startups, helping them navigate the tricky landscape of market fit and growth.

This experience has inspired me to create Byte Brigade—a collective of tech enthusiasts who can bring their unique expertise to startups aiming to grow. We are building a group of business angels interested in investing in companies that could become tomorrow’s tech leaders. Byte Brigade is unique in that we are very developer-centric, focusing on solving problems that matter most to developers.

Our Approach

Our approach is simple: we invest in and guide startups, helping them transform into dev tools and SaaS powerhouses. This involves significant efforts in marketing and product development, areas where we provide invaluable guidance. With advanced technology, experienced leadership, and a growing customer base, our portfolio companies are well-positioned for significant growth. Once they refine their strategies in their initial verticals, they can expand into new sectors, leveraging their technological capabilities and market insights.

Looking Ahead

In the long term, I envision Byte Brigade growing into a community where multiple developers and business angels come together to invest in tech startups that solve problems for developers. While we have no set timeline, we plan to host events, workshops, and networking opportunities for our members and portfolio companies, fostering a collaborative environment where ideas and experiences can be shared.

If you’re a developer or a business angel interested in investing in companies that build solutions for developers, I invite you to join us. Your expertise and investment can help shape the future of tech innovation. On the other hand, if you’re a tech company targeting developers and need funding and mentorship, we’re here to support you. Feel free to reach out to hello@bytebrigade.fund.

Call to Action

Launching Byte Brigade marks an exciting new chapter in my journey to support and empower developer tool startups. I’m eager to see what we can achieve together and look forward to helping many more companies grow and succeed. Join us in driving innovation and growth in the tech world.

Stay tuned for more updates, and let’s build the future of developer tools together.

For more information or to get involved, please contact us at hello@bytebrigade.fund.